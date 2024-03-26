Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $86.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,396,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,855,230. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

View Our Latest Report on Microchip Technology

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.