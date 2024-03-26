Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Insider Sells $62,491.00 in Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,294. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. 2,610,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,559. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $407.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.65.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Equities analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNMD. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MNMD
About Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mind Medicine (MindMed)
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.