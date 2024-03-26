Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Insider Sells $62,491.00 in Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,294. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. 2,610,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,559. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $407.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.65.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Equities analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 85,025 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNMD. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

