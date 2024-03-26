MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Announces None Dividend of $0.29

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MNSO opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $29.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in MINISO Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 445,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

