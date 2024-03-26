Mizuho Raises Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $69.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.63. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.81.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

