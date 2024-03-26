Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $398.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $426.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price target (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $333.82 on Friday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $261.68 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.25. The firm has a market cap of $209.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $606,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,832,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

