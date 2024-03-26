Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) and PVH (NYSE:PVH) Critical Analysis

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) and Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PVH and Moncler’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PVH $9.02 billion 0.89 $200.40 million $8.48 15.89 Moncler N/A N/A N/A $0.42 176.84

PVH has higher revenue and earnings than Moncler. PVH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moncler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PVH 0 4 11 0 2.73 Moncler 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for PVH and Moncler, as provided by MarketBeat.

PVH presently has a consensus price target of $114.07, indicating a potential downside of 15.37%. Given PVH’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PVH is more favorable than Moncler.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of PVH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Moncler shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of PVH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PVH and Moncler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PVH 5.76% 11.63% 5.12% Moncler N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

PVH pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Moncler pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. PVH pays out 1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Moncler pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

PVH beats Moncler on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's, Olga, Geoffrey Beene, and True&Co., as well as various other owned, licensed, and private label brands. The company distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, and specialty stores, as well as through warehouse clubs, mass market, and off-price and independent retailers; and through company-operated full-price, outlet stores, and concession locations, as well as through digital commerce sites. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand. The company also offers perfume for men and women. It operates directly operated stores and wholesale shop-in-shops. The company also sells its products through moncler.com, an online store. It serves in Italy, other European countries, Japan, the rest of Asia, and the Americas. Moncler S.p.A. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

