Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average of $70.79.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

