Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Trading Down 0.8%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.14 and last traded at $70.26. Approximately 1,966,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,067,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

