Monero Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $71.82 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $134.53 or 0.00191421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.48 billion and approximately $71.82 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,281.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.72 or 0.00691102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.22 or 0.00136905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00046110 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00058633 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00128259 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,415,475 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

