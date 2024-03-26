Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading Up 4.8%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.95. 54,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 359,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

MNTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $564.74 million, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of -0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,376,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after acquiring an additional 139,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,534,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,493,000 after buying an additional 63,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 42,238 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 108,126 shares during the period. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

