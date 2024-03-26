Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $390.42.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock opened at $386.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Moody’s has a one year low of $290.98 and a one year high of $407.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $386.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.96.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

