Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:MSD traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,934. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $7.46.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
