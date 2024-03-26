Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MSD traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,934. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $7.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,131,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 687,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 78,119 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 25.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 677,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 137,842 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 194.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 195,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.