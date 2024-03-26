Morgan Stanley Increases NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $63.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price.

NRG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NRG

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.82. 1,262,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -62.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $68.57.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.