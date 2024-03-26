MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Major Shareholder Sells $39,376.50 in Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 52,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $39,376.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,137,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,383. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cano Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 23,600 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $17,464.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 46,246 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $35,146.96.

On Monday, March 18th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,937 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $33,130.23.

On Friday, March 15th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 44,305 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $34,557.90.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,584 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $34,930.56.

On Monday, March 11th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 36,964 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $34,746.16.

On Friday, March 8th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,694 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $21,786.24.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 133,518 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $136,188.36.

On Monday, March 4th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 774,400 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $952,512.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Cano Health, Inc. sold 532,691 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $553,998.64.

MSP Recovery Trading Down 3.8 %

MSP Recovery stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 212,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at $61,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

