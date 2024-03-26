Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the quarter. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II makes up about 0.9% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II were worth $10,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $10,270,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $10,270,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $4,622,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $3,944,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $3,256,000.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Performance

NETDU stock remained flat at $10.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,112. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Company Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

