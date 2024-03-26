NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Price Performance

Shares of NNVC opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

About NanoViricides

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNVC. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NanoViricides by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in NanoViricides during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NanoViricides by 10.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in NanoViricides during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

