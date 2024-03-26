nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $538.5-544.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.43 million. nCino also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.13-0.14 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised nCino from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.18. 1,183,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70.

In related news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $206,098.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,918,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nCino news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $131,572.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $206,098.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,918,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,935 shares of company stock worth $1,069,845. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

