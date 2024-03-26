nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13-0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $126-127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.83 million. nCino also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.60-0.64 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,158. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCNO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded nCino from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.90.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $206,098.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,918,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,608.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845 over the last three months. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth about $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of nCino by 682.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after acquiring an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

