Nervos Network Trading 15% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $909.14 million and approximately $44.91 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,511,039,180 coins and its circulating supply is 43,828,927,762 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

