Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NBH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,017. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $11.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2,382.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 46,677 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

