New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading Up 16.7%

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 100,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 119,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

New Age Metals Stock Up 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 11.58 and a quick ratio of 17.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Further Reading

