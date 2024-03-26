New Millennium Group LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2,949.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of New Millennium Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $521.18. 5,879,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,871,036. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $395.40 and a 12-month high of $526.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $502.66 and a 200-day moving average of $468.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.