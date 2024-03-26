NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.85

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.85 and last traded at $59.33, with a volume of 96102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.12.

NEXT Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

