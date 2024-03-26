NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $47.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $64.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.38). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 120.3% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Free Report

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.