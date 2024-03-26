Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NXT. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nextracker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.91.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NXT

Nextracker Stock Performance

NXT stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nextracker will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nextracker during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.