Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NXT. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nextracker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.91.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NXT
Nextracker Stock Performance
Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nextracker will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nextracker during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nextracker Company Profile
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nextracker
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.