NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Williams Trading reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.11.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $93.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $679,775,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

