NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC reduced their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.11.

Shares of NKE opened at $93.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average is $103.76. The company has a market capitalization of $142.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

