NIKE Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 139,608 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 81% compared to the average daily volume of 77,259 put options.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.58. 10,750,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,367,317. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.76. The company has a market cap of $140.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NIKE by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $679,775,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

