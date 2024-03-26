Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 12,194,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 88,672,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKLA. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 122.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at $93,633,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,145,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,487,000 after acquiring an additional 20,439,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nikola by 81.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,278,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Nikola by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,815,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nikola by 67.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,626,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,316 shares in the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

