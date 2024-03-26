Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Nkarta from $9.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Nkarta from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Nkarta Price Performance

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. Nkarta has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $518.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Nkarta will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Shook sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $31,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $49,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Shook sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $31,044.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock worth $165,512. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nkarta by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Nkarta by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Nkarta by 23.1% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Nkarta by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

