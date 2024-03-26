Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Nkarta from $9.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Nkarta from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $10.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $518.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.73. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $84,751.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,031.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David Shook sold 3,552 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $31,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $84,751.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,031.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,392 shares of company stock worth $165,512 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,018,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Nkarta by 64.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,797,000 after buying an additional 1,520,473 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,504,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 43.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,913,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 392.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

