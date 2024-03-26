North American Construction Group (NOA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

North American Construction Group (TSE: NOA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/15/2024 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$32.50 to C$33.00.

3/15/2024 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$43.00 to C$46.00.

3/14/2024 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – North American Construction Group had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$46.00 to C$45.00.

3/14/2024 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$42.00.

2/5/2024 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of NOA traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$30.68. 7,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$21.42 and a 52 week high of C$34.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.86. The stock has a market cap of C$820.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.85, for a total transaction of C$127,400.00. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

