North American Construction Group (NOA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

North American Construction Group (TSE: NOA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/15/2024 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$32.50 to C$33.00.
- 3/15/2024 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$43.00 to C$46.00.
- 3/14/2024 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2024 – North American Construction Group had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$46.00 to C$45.00.
- 3/14/2024 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$42.00.
- 2/5/2024 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of NOA traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$30.68. 7,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$21.42 and a 52 week high of C$34.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.86. The stock has a market cap of C$820.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
