Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Nucor has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Nucor has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nucor to earn $12.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Nucor stock opened at $195.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $198.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.54.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

