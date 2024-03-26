Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Down 3.6%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $13.04. Approximately 135,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 781,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NRIX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 186.98% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $68,256.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,817 shares of company stock worth $100,256 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after acquiring an additional 228,237 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after acquiring an additional 601,952 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,174,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,185,000 after acquiring an additional 635,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,389,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

