Nutrien Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 9,356 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,953 put options.

Nutrien Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NTR stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.27. 1,171,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,345. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Several research firms have commented on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,210,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,790,000 after buying an additional 158,161 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Nutrien by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,374,000 after acquiring an additional 214,299 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,331,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,381,000 after purchasing an additional 239,578 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,520,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,313,000 after purchasing an additional 258,244 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

