Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.65

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 656006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUVB. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $614.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 133.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

