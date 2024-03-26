Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 121.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NUVB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NUVB opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

