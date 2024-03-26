Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. Declares — Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NCDL)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:NCDL opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

