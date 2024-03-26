Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Declares $0.10 — Dividend

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE NCDL opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $18.10.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NCDL
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Arm Holdings Stock Elevating on AI, Cloud, Automotive Tailwinds
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- UiPath Cuts Q1 and Raises Full Year Guidance
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Micron Technology Results Proves AI is Driving Storage Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.