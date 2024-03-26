NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Insider Sells $410,229.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA traded down $24.41 on Tuesday, reaching $925.61. The company had a trading volume of 51,152,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,082,598. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $751.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $566.07. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $258.50 and a 52-week high of $974.00.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,507,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $101,276,242,000 after acquiring an additional 827,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,606,369,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.