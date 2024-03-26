NXM (NXM) Price Hits $57.03 on Top Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. One NXM token can now be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00016190 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00023859 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001689 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,833.02 or 0.99944785 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00012329 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.39 or 0.00147976 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

