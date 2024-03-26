Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 27 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises about 1.2% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE TDG opened at $1,223.37 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $707.40 and a twelve month high of $1,238.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,143.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,000.18. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total value of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,480 shares of company stock worth $100,102,829 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDG. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TransDigm Group

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.