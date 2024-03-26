Oak Ridge Investments LLC Boosts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $844,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 39,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $161.12 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.80 and its 200 day moving average is $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,360,003 shares of company stock valued at $873,224,477 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

