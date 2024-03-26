Oak Ridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the period. DexCom makes up 0.8% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $421,378,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $173,120,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 16,943.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,459,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,165 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,567,355.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,534 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,624.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,498 shares of company stock valued at $23,441,441. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 5.2 %

DXCM opened at $140.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.72 and its 200-day moving average is $111.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $140.88.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.