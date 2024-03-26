Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.00.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.6 %

KNSL stock opened at $531.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $464.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.92. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.83 and a twelve month high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.54%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.