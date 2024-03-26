Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,286 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AZEK worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 726.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,457,075.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $589,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,184,444 shares in the company, valued at $53,702,690.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,784 shares in the company, valued at $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,431 shares of company stock worth $6,212,712. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZEK opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.92. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.31.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.72.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

