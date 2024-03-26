Oak Ridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,512,000 after buying an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,217,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,612,000 after purchasing an additional 69,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,162,000 after acquiring an additional 147,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 965,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,018,000 after acquiring an additional 109,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Price Performance

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $82.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.21. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $86.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.07 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLMR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $578,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,388 shares in the company, valued at $39,276,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $820,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,780.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $578,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,276,556.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,301 shares of company stock worth $3,102,752 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

