Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,878 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Matador Resources worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTDR. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 685,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,720,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,570,000 after acquiring an additional 546,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Shares of MTDR opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $69.40. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 3.33.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

