Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $6.63 Million Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,259 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of ExlService worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in ExlService by 398.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 386,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 308,618 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in ExlService by 422.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 46,717 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,403 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 406.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 37,979 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 403.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 365,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 292,872 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.56 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

