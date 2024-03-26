Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 76.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FIVE opened at $173.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.90. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.88.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

